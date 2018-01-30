Snapchat launches major ‘Bitmoji Deluxe’ update to Bitmoji

Snapchat has announced an update to its Bitmoji animated avatar app, simply called “Bitmoji Deluxe.”
The update adds “additional skin tones, hairstyles, hair colors, facial features, accessories and more,” as Snapchat hopes to allow users to create Bitmojis which more closely resemble themselves. Changes made to your avatar will also be previewed before confirmation, making selecting the right combination of attributes less of a guessing game.
Another new feature allows users to take a selfie off of which to base the Bitmoji during the creation process.
To update to Bitmoji Deluxe, simply go to the app’s Settings tab and choose ‘Change Avatar Style.’ Users attached to their old avatars will be able to stick with the Bitmoji ‘Classic’ and Bitstrips options as well.
Source: Snapchat
