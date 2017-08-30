Here are the games you can play at Fan Expo in Toronto this weekend

This Labour Day weekend marks the annual Fan Expo Canada convention in Toronto, the country’s largest pop-culture event and one of the top three of its kind in North America.
From Thursday, August 31st until Sunday, September 3rd, Canadians will be able to take part in all kinds of comic book, science-fiction, horror, anime and gaming attractions.
Given that MobileSyrup is a tech site, we thought we’d focus on a write-up about the latter. In this post, you’ll find a list of all of the games you’ll be able to try out at Fan Expo, as well as some of the gaming-related programming that is being offered.
Nintendo
Arms — Nintendo’s wacky extendable arm fighting game will be playable at Nintendo’s booth. Attendees can also sign up for an on-site tournament.
Pokken Tournament DX — This Tekken-inspired Pokémon fighting game originally released on the Wii U, but is blasting off again, only this time on the Switch. The game releases later this year and adds new fighters, like Darkrai and Scizor.
Splatoon 2 — Be a kid and a squid at the same time in this cartoony ink-based shooting game.
Super Mario Odyssey — Fans will be able to try out this holiday’s biggest Nintendo Switch game, Super Mario Odyssey, which features perhaps the titular Italian plumber’s zaniest adventure yet.
It’s worth noting that EB Games says it will have a limited amount of the ever-elusive Nintendo Switch systems available for purchase at its booth, as well as harder-to-find amiibo figures like Cloud Strife and Bayonetta. It’s unclear how many systems or figures the retailer will be carrying, although it says there will be quantities available on each of the four days that Fan Expo is running.
Gaming Guests
The voices behind some of your favourite gaming characters will also be making an appearance, including:
- Charlet Chung (D.Va from Overwatch)
- Colleen Clinkenbeard (Lilith from the Borderlands series)
- Todd Haberkorn (Moorin from Borderlands 2)
- Jennifer Hale (female Commander Shepard from Mass Effect trilogy)
- David Hayter (Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series)
- Nolan North (Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series)
You’ll get a chance to talk to the actors, get things signed, snag a picture with them and even get them to record a personalized voice message for you (note that there may be charges for some of these activities).
PlayStation
Call of Duty: WWII — The ever-popular military shooter franchise returns to its roots by putting players in the shoes of World War II soldiers.
Detroit: Become Human — Quantic Dream’s choice-driven narrative experience focuses on three androids and their plights in an intolerant society.
Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation VR) — The long-running racing franchise is making its way to PlayStation VR later this year.
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV (PlayStation VR) — A standalone Final Fantasy experience that does away with traditional role-playing game mechanics and lets players catch fish in VR.
Warner Bros
LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 — The sequel to 2013’s LEGO Marvel Superheroes, players will go on a time-traveling Marvel adventure featuring characters like Spider-Man, The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
The LEGO Ninjago Movie Videogame — This game, based on the upcoming movie based on the popular toy line, will be playable at the show.
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War — Try out the sequel to the 2014’s hit The Lord of the Rings action-adventure game Shadow of Mordor. Players once again assume the role of ranger Talion, only this time, he’s forging a Ring of Power and assembling an army to fight against Sauron.
Xbox
Microsoft will be bringing its upcoming high-powered Xbox One X console to the show, the first time that the system has been available for public demo in Canada.
A number of Xbox One X-enhanced games will also be available to try out:
Assassin’s Creed Origins — Ubisoft Montreal developers will be in attendance to showcase the newest game in the action-adventure series, which lets players explore ancient Egypt and learn about the history of the Assassins.
Forza 7 — Microsoft’s top-tier racing series returns this year as a marquee title for the Xbox One X’s graphical capabilities.
Minecraft — The massively popular LEGO-esque sandbox game will be playable on the show floor.
The full list of gaming-related attractions can be found here.
Finally, to help stay on top of all this, you can also download the free Fan Expo Canada mobile app, which gives you information on guests, schedules, promotions and more. With the app, you can make a personalized itinerary or navigate an interactive map. The app is available on iOS and Android devices.
