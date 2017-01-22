Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days:
- TVO becomes first Canadian broadcaster to stream a daily program via Periscope on Twitter [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile selects AT&T as its sole roaming partner in the United States [Read here]
- Samsung to announce Note 7 investigation findings on January 22nd [Read here]
- Microsoft expands AI presence in Montreal via $6 million donation to Université de Montréal [Read here]
- Alcatel Idol 4S finally makes it way to Canada as a Windows 10 Mobile device [Read here]
- Videotron raising TV and internet rates beginning April 1st [Read here]
- Here’s how Canadian indie developers feel about the Nintendo Switch [Read here]
- Thalmic hires Under Armour’s former head of connected products as VP of product experience [Read here]
- Toronto-based Nanoleaf’s modular Aurora lights will trip you out [Read here]
- IBM and Bell Canada partner to offer enterprise apps for iPhone users [Read here]
- Bell’s residential service rates are increasing [Read here]
- How fast is Freedom Mobile’s LTE network in Toronto? [Read here]
- YouTube’s new video sharing feature is available first in Canada [Read here]
- Leak reveals Google and LG’s Watch Sport and Watch Style, the first Android Wear 2.0 devices [Read here]
- TekSavvy’s internet plan prices are now lower [Read here]
- BlackBerry discusses the future of BB10 [Read here]
- ZTE’s crowdsourced Hawkeye smartphone is compatible with Freedom Mobile’s LTE network [Read here]
- Instagram live stories is now available in Canada [Read here]
- Government partners with IBM to open cybersecurity research centre [Read here]
- Android Wear 2.0 to launch on February 9 [Read here]
Comments
Pingback: Bdsm()