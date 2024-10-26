Telecom news roundup: pre-Black Friday pricing action [Oct. 19-25]

This week saw lots of pricing action at wireless providers in the lead up to the holiday deal season. Meanwhile, Rogers came under fire for price hikes and block prepaid balance transfers. Check out this week’s telecom news:

Pricing and deals

Freedom launches $174 six-month plan with 15GB/mo of data.

Rogers offered a $40/100GB 5G migration plan to Chatr customers.

Rogers criticized over “bait and switch” TV box price hike.

Public Mobile offered some customers a $34/65GB 4G plan.

Fido customers report a $5/mo price increase on their October bills.

Koodo lowered several plan prices by up to $10/mo and briefly offered a $50 bill credit as part of a flash sale.

Telus emailed some Koodo customers a special $60/150GB 5G+ deal.

Prepaid

Rogers reportedly made prepaid balances non-transferable months before announcing its shutdown of prepaid services.

Regulatory

CRTC promises “affordable” plans as part of its new strategy.

Read the last telecom news roundup here.