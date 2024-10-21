Rogers offering Chatr customers $40/100GB 5G migration plan

Rogers is reportedly offering a solid $40/100GB 5G promo plan to customers on its flanker brand Chatr who are willing to switch.

Spotted by users on RedFlagDeals (via iPhone in Canada), Chatr customers can get a special “pre to post” migration plan dubbed ‘5G Infinite Lite.’ The plan includes 100GB of non-shared 5G data with speeds capped at up to 250Mbps followed by unlimited use at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps.

The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting (sent from Canada), unlimited U.S. long-distance calling and some other features like call and name display, voicemail, conference calling and more.

According to posts on RedFlagDeals, the plan costs just $40/mo without any autopay requirement. One of the people who got the deal noted they did have to pay the $70 connection fee but that Rogers offered a $5/mo credit for seven months to cover a portion of the fee.

There’s also reportedly a $45/mo plan (after $10/mo autopay discount) that’s the same as the $40 plan but with 5G+ data up to 1Gbps speeds and U.S. roaming included.

Based on the various posts in the RedFlagDeals thread, it seems like this is an in-store offer and that some Chatr kiosks are advertising the $40/100GB plan with signage. iPhone in Canada reports that Chatr customers must have been with the provider for at least 30 days to be eligible for the migration offer.

Overall, it seems like a pretty solid deal, and if you’re a Chatr customer, it might be worth considering making the switch. That said, Black Friday is around the corner and there are likely some hot carrier deals on the way. It’s not clear how long this $40/100GB migration offer will stick around or if Black Friday offers will be better than $40/100GB, so I’m not sure if I’d wait too long.

Notably, this offer comes as Rogers and Fido announced the planned shutdown of their prepaid services. The providers are pushing prepaid to postpaid migration offers and customers who want to stick with prepaid will need to switch to Chatr.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada