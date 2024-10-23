Some Fido customer report $5/mo price increase on their October bill

Rogers-owned Fido is reportedly raising prices for some existing customers by $5/mo.

Several reports emerged on Reddit from Fido customers who reported their bills suddenly increased. One customer from Quebec said their $34/30GB ($29 with autopay) plan increased to $39/mo before autopay, while customers in other regions reported their $39/mo plans ($34 with autopay) went up to $44/mo. Notably, the Quebec-based customer had only been with Fido for nine months when they were hit with the increase.

It’s not clear if price hikes are specific to those plans or are impacting more customers. Some on the $39/mo plan note they haven’t seen an increase yet.

Given the timing, these latest increases are likely part of the larger Rogers price hikes that happened earlier this month. Rogers previously confirmed it was raising prices for a “small percentage” of customers on the first bill after October 9th.

At the time, Rogers didn’t say whether Fido customers would be impacted, though it did note that it was raising prices to “support network capacity and performance” as it invests in 5G. Fido plans, notably, are limited to 4G.

These price hikes come as Black Friday is just around the corner. Typically carriers offer some of their best deals of the year during holiday sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day, making it a prime time to switch providers. As always, my recommendation is to watch for deals on Black Friday and switch to the best deal you can find. (And to make it even better, try a provider that isn’t owned by your current provider.)

It’s also been a frustrating month for Rogers and Fido customers. Alongside the aforementioned Rogers price hikes, the company announced plans to shut down its prepaid network in December and is forcing customers to migrate to a postpaid plan or switch to Rogers’ Chatr brand to continue using prepaid services. However, we’ve now learned that Rogers made prepaid balances non-transferable in June 2024 before announcing the prepaid shutdown, leaving customers stuck with tens or hundreds of dollars in prepaid credit they can’t transfer.

Elsewhere, Rogers came under fire for a “bait and switch” price increase on TV box rentals, and Fido raised the prices of its in-market plans and upped its autopay discount to match. Fido previously raised plans prices by $5/mo in September, too.

