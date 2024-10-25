Telus emailing some Koodo customers special $60/150GB 5G+ plan

Telus is once again emailing special offers to customers with its Koodo sub-brand. This time around, Telus has a $60/150GB plan up for grabs.

Based on an email I received from Telus, the plan includes a $5/mo auto-pay discount, making the real price $65/mo. It also appears that Telus’ $70 connection fee applies but can be waived via a promo code.

The 150GB of data uses Telus’ 5G+ speeds and is capped at up to 2Gbps. It also appears to be unlimited data, which means that customers can continue using data beyond the 150GB without incurring overages, but speeds are throttled significantly to just 512Kbps.

Additionally, the email notes that customers can choose to finance a device with this plan.

Overall, the deal from Telus seems decent, especially compared to what the company currently offers. To get close to this plan, you’d need to go with either Telus’ 5G+ Premium Unlimited option, which costs $80/mo (after autopay) for 150GB of 5G+ data, or the 5G Essential Unlimited plan, which costs $65/mo (after autopay) for 100GB of 5G data capped at 250Mbps speeds.

At the same time, there are a few issues I have with this particular deal. For one, I’m wary of taking any offers this close to Black Friday — the last time I took a Telus deal ahead of Black Friday, I ended up with a plan that was identical to a Black Friday deal but cost $5/mo more (and Telus refused to match the price).

Moreover, this isn’t the first special offer Telus has sent me, nor is it the best. The company has previously offered me $50/100GB and $65/200GB plans to switch from Koodo to Telus. And as I’ve written before when covering those offers, my $45/75GB 5G Koodo plan is better for me. I never come close to using 75GB, so the extra data isn’t enticing, and there’s no other real benefit for me that would justify the additional monthly cost. If Telus really wants my business, they can offer me a cheaper plan with less data (and maybe throw in some Canada/U.S. too).

Still, if you’re a Koodo customer, you might want to check your inbox for an email from Telus — just make sure you don’t end up paying more for something you don’t need.