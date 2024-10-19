fbpx
Telecom news roundup: the end of prepaid and data-hungry Swifties [Oct. 12-18]

Rogers and Fido are the latest wireless providers to kill off prepaid services

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 19, 202410:57 AM EDT 0 comments

While it may have been a shorter week for most Canadians after Thanksgiving, there was no shortage of telecom news. Here are this week’s telecom stories:

Service and infrastructure

Rogers and Fido will shut down prepaid services on December 16th.

Telus is expanding its PureFibre internet to Ontario and Quebec.

Rogers completed an $8 million upgrade to its 5G network at the Rogers Centre in preparation for data-hungry Taylor Swift fans.

The CRTC says Toronto’s new 942 area code is coming in April 2025.

Pricing and deals

Fido offered some customers special deals like $50/130GB and $60/170GB plans.

Fido also raised plan prices and increased its autopay discount accordingly.

Telus partners with ICC to offer special deals to new Canadians via the Canoo app.

Chatr launches $149/year plan with 30GB of data.

You can find the preview telecom news roundup here.

