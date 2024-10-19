Telecom news roundup: the end of prepaid and data-hungry Swifties [Oct. 12-18]

While it may have been a shorter week for most Canadians after Thanksgiving, there was no shortage of telecom news. Here are this week’s telecom stories:
Service and infrastructure
Rogers and Fido will shut down prepaid services on December 16th.
Telus is expanding its PureFibre internet to Ontario and Quebec.
Rogers completed an $8 million upgrade to its 5G network at the Rogers Centre in preparation for data-hungry Taylor Swift fans.
The CRTC says Toronto’s new 942 area code is coming in April 2025.
Pricing and deals
Fido offered some customers special deals like $50/130GB and $60/170GB plans.
Fido also raised plan prices and increased its autopay discount accordingly.
Telus partners with ICC to offer special deals to new Canadians via the Canoo app.
Chatr launches $149/year plan with 30GB of data.
