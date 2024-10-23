Koodo flash sale offers $50 credit over five months on select plans

Telus-owned Koodo is running a ‘flash sale’ on some plans with savings of up to $120 until October 24th.

Nearly every plan that Koodo offers on its website is now marked as a promotional offer, though only three plans actually have a discount. Those plans are:

$49/mo 20GB 4G ($44 with autopay)

$54/mo 40GB 4G ($49 with autopay)

$59/mo 60GB 4G ($54 with autopay)

All three of those plans have the same $120 savings offer, though realistically customers are only saving $50. That’s because Koodo arrived at the $120 figure by combining a $50 bill credit with waiving the $70 connection fee — something the provider already does for online orders.

The only new part of this deal is the $50 credit, which a Koodo spokesperson told MobileSyrup applies before tax over five months. When factoring in the tax, it’s a $56.50 credit, or $11.30 off each month.

The offer is available for both bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customers and those who choose to get a phone on Koodo’s Tab. The website also notes that “some offers may be offered online exclusively,” suggesting the deal might not be available in stores.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.