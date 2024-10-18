fbpx
Freedom now has a $174 six month plan with 15GB/mo of 4G data

That works out to $29/mo for 15GB

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 18, 20242:23 PM EDT 1 comment

While some Canadian wireless providers are working to kill off prepaid service, others are improving it with new offers. Freedom Mobile, for example, just launched a $174/six-month plan with 15GB of 4G data per month.

$174 over six months works out to about $29/mo, so this new prepaid option from Freedom is effectively a $29/15GB 4G plan. Freedom’s 4G speeds are capped at up to 100Mbps.

Along with the data, the plan includes unlimited talk and text. Freedom also lists the plan as a “prepaid special,” suggesting it’s only around for a limited time.

Ultimately, this new Freedom plan is okay but I think it has niche appeal. Just looking at Freedom’s prepaid options, there are a couple choices that I think are slightly better. For the same $29/mo price, customers can get a 10GB 5G plan with unlimited Canada/U.S./Mexico usage. Unless that extra 5GB of data will really make or break it for you, I’d argue the Canada/U.S./Mexico and 5G data makes the $29/10GB plan the superior option.

Looking beyond Freedom, Telus-owned Public Mobile has a $30/mo 20GB 4G plan with Canada/U.S. usage and 100 monthly long-distance minutes to China, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, and the U.K. (Notably, Public lists this plan as ending on October 24th, but it also has a history of putting end dates on plans and then keeping them past the end date.)

Telus-owned Koodo also has a $29/mo prepaid plan with 15GB of data (if you use autopay).

The main benefit of the Freedom $174/six-month plan is that you can pay for six months upfront, which I could see being useful for, say, students, workers or travellers who have come to Canada and only need a plan for a limited time.

You can check out the new Freedom plan here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

