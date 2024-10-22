Public Mobile offering some customers $34/65GB 4G plan

Telus-owned Public Mobile is reportedly offering some existing customers a special $102/90 day Canada/U.S. plan with 195GB of 4G data. That works out to roughly $34/65GB per month, though this particular plan is only available as a 90-day plan.

According to a RedFlagDeals user who posted about the deal, the plan is actually $45/mo, but the price drops to $34/mo when subscribing for 90 days.

Still, the offer isn’t too bad. For comparison, Public’s closest in-market offer is a $35/50GB 4G Canada/U.S. plan, so this offer for existing customers is slightly cheaper with more data. Plus, it has some other bonuses like 1,000 minutes of long-distance calling to China, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, and the U.K.

Additionally, there’s some contention about where people can find the offer. The original post on RedFlagDeals notes that the offer is only available on Public’s website through the self-serve portal, but several commenters said they were able to find it in the Public Mobile app as well. Ultimately, your mileage may vary but if you’re interested in the deal, it’d be worth checking both the website and app.

Also, the 90-day subscription might be a turnoff for anyone looking forward to Black Friday deals. While we don’t know whether Black Friday will have better offers than this, some may want to skip this to make sure they can take advantage of whatever offers come next month.

Source: RedFlagDeals