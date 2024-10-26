Where to stream The Substance in Canada

One of the most acclaimed movies of the year, The Substance, is about to begin streaming.

Rather appropriately, the satirical body horror film will hit Tubi worldwide, including in Canada, on October 31st. Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), The Substance follows a former Hollywood star (Ghost‘s Demi Moore) whose 50th birthday pushes her to take a mysterious liquid that will supposedly restore her youth. Naturally, this leads to some disastrous — and decidedly grotesque — consequences that involve a younger version of her, played by Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Fans of Canadian body horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly), as well as the trippy visuals of David Lynch (Twin Peaks), will find a lot to love here. The film also features sensational performances from Moore and Qualley and a biting and darkly funny critique of old-fashioned Hollywood ageism. (I promise you this isn’t a sponsored post — I adored this film and just want more people to watch it.)

It’s worth noting that The Substance is still playing in some Cineplex theatres for at least the next few days if you wanted to see it on the big screen. Otherwise, you can sign up for Tubi ($10.99/month with a seven-day trial) and stream it starting on Halloween.

Image credit: Neon