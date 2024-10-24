fbpx
Surprise! Koodo actually just lowered prices by up to $10/mo

Plus, Koodo is still offering its $50 bill credit flash sale on select plans

Jonathan Lamont
Oct 24, 202410:16 AM EDT 1 comment

Canadians are used to wireless plan prices continuously climbing, but every once in a while, prices drop. Such is the case with Telus-owned Koodo, which just lowered several plan prices by as much as $10/mo.

Here’s a list of the changes:

  • $25/mo unlimited talk and text ($20 with autopay) | previously $30 ($25 with autopay).
  • $37.50/mo 2GB 4G | unchanged.
  • $39/mo 10GB 4G ($34 with autopay) | previously $49/20GB ($44 with autopay).
  • $44/mo 50GB 4G ($39 with autopay) | previously $54/40GB ($49 with autopay).
  • $49/mo 60GB 4G ($44 with autopay) | previously $59/60GB ($54 with autopay).

It’s worth noting that Koodo is also still offering its $50 bill credit on three plans, the 10GB, 50GB and 60GB options/ Koodo advertises the discount at $120, but that includes the waived $70 connection fee (which Koodo already does for online orders, so it’s not really any extra savings). Read more about the credit here.

Humorously, the $44/50GB plan was briefly listed as an “unbeatable back-to-school bargain” that ends September 11th, but Koodo has since removed the banner from its website.

Overall, the new pricing is quite an improvement. Several Koodo plans are now $5 to $10 cheaper, with some even offering more data. However, I do think it’s a bummer that the 20GB option was removed.

Notably, the new prices mean Koodo’s plans are $10 cheaper than comparable options from Fido and Virgin Plus. However, even with the $10 price drop, Koodo’s plans still aren’t the best options out there. For example, Freedom Mobile has a $35/50GB 5G plan with Canada/U.S./Mexico usage included (notably that price includes a $5/mo autopay discount and a $5/mo bill credit for 18 months). Similarly, Telus-owned Public Mobile has $30/20GB 4G and $35/50GB 4G Canada/U.S. plans, as well as a $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. plan.

Despite that, it’s nice to see Koodo’s pricing going down in the lead-up to Black Friday and the holiday deal season, especially as we see other providers raising prices. And speaking of Black Friday, I wouldn’t recommend getting any of these new Koodo plans right now — wait for Black Friday deals.

You can find Koodo’s plans here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

