Rogers, SenseNet bringing wildfire detection tech to 10 communities in Alberta and B.C.

Rogers announced that it’s partnering with Vancouver-based SenseNet to bring wildfire detection to 10 communities in Alberta and B.C.

Per an email release sent to MobileSyrup, Rogers and SenseNet will bring the wildfire to Sparwood and Willowvale in B.C., and Christina Lake, Grand Prairie, Jasper, Marmot Mountain, Peerless Lake, Pelican Mountain, Wabasca-Desmarais, and Wood Buffalo in Alberta. Rogers says the tech will be deployed between now and early spring.

SenseNet’s detection technology uses advanced gas sensors, smoke detection cameras, AI algorithms and real-time data analysis to detect wildfires and alert people. Rogers’ 5G network will also help power the technology.

SenseNet’s cameras and sensors are already deployed in the Predator Ridge Resort Community near Vernon, B.C.

This isn’t Rogers’ first wildfire-related effort, either. The company partnered with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) to monitor wildfire indicators with 5G-powered ‘Pano AI’ cameras on wireless towers in Kelowna and Prince George. Rogers also highlighted its efforts with SpaceX and Lynk to bring satellite-to-mobile phone coverage to parts of Canada that aren’t served by traditional wireless networks.