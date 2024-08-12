Fido’s $54/60GB plan gets unlimited calling to China, India, Mexico, more

Rogers flanker brand Fido has expanded the bonus calling options bundled with its $54/60GB plan.

Back in July, Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus rolled out unlimited Canada/U.S. calling on some plans in a weak attempt to take on plans from Freedom and Public with built-in Canada/U.S. roaming features. Now Fido’s 60GB plan features unlimited calling to seven countries, including the U.S. — six more than before.

Per Fido’s website, the plan includes unlimited calls and texts from Canada to the U.S., Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, and the U.K.

Along with the calling, the plan includes 60GB of 4G data with speeds of up to 150Mbps, unlimited text and picture messaging, voice mail, call display and more. Customers can also reduce the price to $49/mo with Fido’s autopay discount.

The 60GB plan isn’t the only offer from Fido with a bonus on right now. The provider’s $49/40GB plan currently gets a bonus 10GB of data per month, making it a 50GB plan. Coupled with the $5/mo autopilot discount, the price is in line with the $44/50GB plans from Virgin and Koodo.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.

Via: iPhone in Canada