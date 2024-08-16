Koodo ups $39 plan from 20GB to 50GB of 4G data

Telus-owned Koodo surprisingly changed up its $44/mo plan, adding 30GB of data to it.

As of August 16th, Koodo’s website started showing a $44/50GB plan. With Koodo’s autopay system, the price drops to $39/mo. Previously, Koodo offered a $39/20GB plan, so that’s a significant increase in data for no extra cost, assuming you sign up for autopay.

Koodo’s previous 50GB plan cost $49/mo, or $44/mo with autopay.

The move puts Koodo’s 50GB plan below similar offers from Bell’s Virgin Plus and Rogers’ Fido, which both have $44/50GB plans.

Koodo’s $39/50GB plan includes 4G data with speeds capped at up to 100Mbps along with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling. Customers can also pick one free perk to add to the plan, such as premium voicemail or rollover data.

Moreover, while $39/50GB is an improvement for Koodo, it’s still not the best offer out there. Freedom Mobile has its $35/50GB 5G Canada/U.S./Mexico plan (after the $5 autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 18 months), while Public Mobile has $34/50GB 4G and $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. plans.

Koodo also added its $5/mo autopay discount to its $30 talk and text plan, dropping the price to a more reasonable $25/mo.

You can check out the plan here.