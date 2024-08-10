Telecom news roundup: Public’s plan changes and Bell’s fast 5G [Aug 3-9]

It was a lighter week for telecom news, with only a handful of stories after tons of news last week. Here’s what you need to know:

Pricing and deals

Telus-owned Public Mobile made a few changes this week. It removed its 80GB plans for a more expensive 60GB plan, raised the price of its 50GB plan, then removed the plan entirely for a new $45/65GB option.

Infrastructure

Opensignal’s latest report named Bell’s 5G as the fastest, while Rogers’ network claimed the title for most consistent.

Telus announced it will bring fibre internet to Doig River, B.C.

You can find this week’s rate plan changes here and last week’s telecom roundup here.