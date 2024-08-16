Bell, Virgin warn of possible service disruptions in Montreal due to broken water main

Bell and flanker brand Virgin Plus took to X (Twitter) to warn of possible service disruptions in Montreal due to a broken water main.

Both the Bell Support and Virgin X accounts posted that the water main impacted “some of our network infrastructure,” which “may impact some services in different regions.”

Per CBC News, a major water main broke in downtown Montreal near the Jacques-Cartier bridge on Friday morning. The break caused flooding and major disruptions and spurred the city to recommend residents avoid drinking tap water.

Breaking News: A significant water main rupture has occurred at the intersection of De Lorimier Ave and Sainte-Catherine E. Street in Montreal, causing severe flooding. Emergency services are on the scene, and the public is urged to avoid the area for their safety. pic.twitter.com/0KN5drZZL5 — MTL Blog (@mtlblog) August 16, 2024

Along with impacts to telecom services, Hydro-Québec preventatively cut off power to the area, leaving over 12,000 clients without electricity. Emergency services are evacuating nearby buildings and recommending people avoid crossing the water.

It’s not clear yet what caused the water main to break, with CBC News reporting the two-metre drinking water conduit was installed in 1985.

Source: Bell, Virgin