Bell offering some Virgin customers special $45/100GB migration plan

Some Virgin Plus customers can take advantage of a migration offer to Virgin’s parent company, Bell. The migration offer is actually pretty good, offering customers a $45/mo 100GB plan.

Red Flag Deals (RFD) spotted the deal (via iPhone in Canada) offered to some Virgin customers. Along with the $45/100GB plan, the deal includes a $10/mo credit for six months (to cover the activation fee), 1,000 international minutes, unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting. It’s not clear whether the plan includes 5G data.

Moreover, RFD points out that the plan can either be for bring-your-own-device (BYOP) or allow customers to get a phone via Bell’s ‘SmartPay’ financing.

Additionally, the plan price includes a $4/mo credit for 24 months, meaning that after two years, the price will jump to $49/mo (assuming Bell doesn’t raise it before that point, which it has a habit of doing).

The special migration offer is not readily available to all Virgin Plus customers and RFD says people will need to head to a store to see if they’re eligible for the offer. If you are eligible, though, it looks like a decent offer overall, though ultimately it depends on what your current plan is.

Source: RFD Via: iPhone in Canada