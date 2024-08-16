Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger will speak at IFA tech conference

American pop star Nicole Scherzinger will be a keynote speaker at IFA, a global tech conference.

For those who don’t know Scherzinger, she was the lead singer of the iconic pop group The Pussycat Dolls, infamous for songs like ‘Don’t Cha,’ ‘Buttons,’ and ‘Wait a Minute.’

Scherzinger will address the transformation of celebrity, content creation, and philanthropy by tech on Saturday, September 7th.

The actress, singer, and philanthropist will be a speaker throughout the event. She will be joined by Mark Barrocas, CEO of Shark Ninja, Dave Reger, CEO and Founder of Neura Robotics GmbH, and others.

IFA, or International Funkausstellung Berlin, focuses on consumer electronics and home appliances and started in 1924.

The event takes place in Berlin, Germany, every September. This year, it’ll take place from September 6th to 10th, and MobileSyrup will be on the ground at the event, hoping to take a selfie with Scherzinger.

Image Credit: Last.FM