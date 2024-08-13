Koodo offering some existing customers plans ranging from $30/60GB to $55/90GB

Telus-owned Koodo is sending out special, exclusive offers to some existing customers. Offers include plans like $50/80GB, $35/65GB and $30/60GB, though which ones you get depends on your plan.

Here is a list of all the offers I’ve seen so far sourced from Reddit posts and from my own Koodo account:

$30/60GB

$35/65GB

$40/70GB

$50/80GB

$55/90GB

Notably, all the above prices include Koodo’s $5/mo autopay discount, so the real prices are actually $5 more. Additionally, all the plans include 4G data, which Koodo caps at speeds of up to 100Mbps, unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, and one free perk option, such as premium voicemail or an unlimited long-distance pack.

While these offers are well ahead of what Koodo currently offers on its website — for example, Koodo charges $44 ($39 with autopay) for 20GB of 4G data — they might not be better than your current Koodo plan. For example, I have a $45/75GB 5G plan with Koodo and I barely put a dent in that monthly data. I’m not keen on upgrading to the $50/80GB or $55/90GB offers I have in my account, especially because it’d leave me with slower 4G data.

That said, if you’re a Koodo customer, it’s definitely worth checking your account now to see if you have any special offers available and, if you do, compare to see if the plans are better than your existing plan.

Source: Reddit, (2)