The Pixel 8 is on sale for $5/mo at several Canadian carriers

While Google’s new Pixel 9 series might be drawing the eyeballs this week, the Pixel 8 is still a solid phone, especially if you can get a deal. And right now, almost every Canadian carrier has the phone on sale for just $5/mo.

The Pixel 8 deal is pretty much the same at all the carriers: it’s just $5/mo. No need to return the device after two years or anything like that. Just $5/mo on top of the plan you pick. That means you’re getting the phone for just $120 total over two years.

If you just want to see which provider has the absolute best deal, we’ll save you some scrolling. It’s Freedom Mobile (absolutely unsurprising) thanks to the company’s $45/75GB Canada/U.S./Mexico plan, which is significantly cheaper than other providers, bringing down the total monthly bill. Check it out here.

Alternatively, you can browse the full list with price breakdowns below, in no particular order:

Koodo

The Pixel 8 is $0 down and $5/mo with a $59/mo ($54 with autopay) plan with 60GB of 4G data. That works out to a monthly total of $64 ($59 with autopay). Oddly, when I tested the checkout process with Koodo, it came up showing the Tab charge at $10/mo, not $5 as shown on Koodo’s website. Likely there’s a discount or credit being applied that isn’t showing up, but it might be worth confirming with a Koodo rep before jumping on this deal.

Total spend over two years: $1,536 ($1,416 with autopay).

Check it out here.

Virgin Plus

The Pixel 8 is $0 down and $5/mo financing with Virgin’s Sweet Pay. Plan options include $54/60GB 4G or $70/75GB 5G. That means the cheapest total price is $59/mo, though it’s nice to have the 5G option if you want it.

Total spend over two years: $1,416.

Check it out here.

Fido

Fido has the Pixel 8 for $0 down and $5/mo financing on a ‘Plus’ plan. However, the only Plus plan is Fido’s $59/60GB 4G plan ($54 with autopay). So the cheapest total with Fido is $59/mo.

Total spend over two years: $1,536 ($1,416 with autopay).

Check it out here.

Rogers

The minimum Rogers plan for the $5/mo Pixel 8 is $75/mo with 100GB of 5G data. That means a total monthly cost of $80.

Total spend over two years: $1,920.

Check it out here.

Telus

The lowest Telus plan you can get with the $5/mo Pixel 8 deal is $80/mo for 75GB of 5G data. That’s a total monthly cost of $85.

Total spend over two years: $2,040.

Check it out here.

Bell

Bell’s best offer for the $5/mo Pixel 8 deal is the $75/mo 75GB plan for a total monthly cost of $80. That’s the same as Rogers, but with 25GB less data.

Total spend over two years: $1,920.

Check it out here.

Freedom Mobile

Last but not least, Freedom has the Pixel 8 for $5/mo on a $45/mo plan (including the $5/mo Digital Discount for autopay and a $5/mo credit for 18 months). Freedom’s $45/mo plan includes 75GB of data and Canada/U.S./Mexico calling, texting and data use. That’s a monthly total of $50, which jumps to $55 for the last six months of your contract.

Total spend over two years: $1,230.

Check it out here.

Thanks Chris!