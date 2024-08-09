Public Mobile changes plans again, adds $45/65GB Canada/U.S. option

Another day, another Public Mobile price change.
The Telus-owned wireless provider has tweaked plans for a third time this week. Here are all the latest changes:
- $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. (unchanged)
- $45/65GB 5G Canada/U.S. with 1,000 monthly long-distance minutes to select countries (previously $50/60GB 5G)
- $35/50GB 4G (previously $36/50GB 5G)
- $34/15GB 4G Canada/U.S. (unchanged)
- $30/15GB 4G (unchanged)
- $23/6GB 4G (unchanged)
- $19/1GB 4G (unchanged)
The $45/mo plan’s long-distance minutes work for calls to China, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and the U.K.
These changes are a little odd. The $35/50GB 4G plan replacing the $36/50GB 5G plan is certainly strange, at least to me. I’m not sure how many people are clamouring for a 4G data plan like this, but hey, at least it’s better than what Koodo, Fido and Virgin have.
The $45/65GB plan, on the other hand, is actually an improvement over the $50/60GB plan while still coming in worse than the $44/80GB 5G Canada/U.S. plan that Public removed earlier this week. It appears to be an attempt to match Freedom’s $45/75GB 5G Canada/U.S./Mexico plan, but it doesn’t quite get there with less data and no Mexico roaming.
You can check out Public’s plans here.
