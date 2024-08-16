Valve will support the ROG Ally with SteamOS

Valve will officially support SteamOS 3 on the Asus ROG Ally, the company has confirmed to The Verge.

This will address criticisms that Asus’ handheld gaming PC required people to play around with an awkward version of Windows. Valve had previously said gave a general statement about allowing other companies to use SteamOS, but this announcement provides explicit confirmation for ROG Ally support.

Official word from Valve comes after users spotted mention of “Added support for extra ROG Ally keys” in its latest SteamOS release notes. “The note about ROG Ally keys is related to third-party device support for SteamOS. The team is continuing to work on adding support for additional handhelds on SteamOS,” Valve designer Lawrence Yang told The Verge.

It’s unclear, however, when the support will come. For context, the ROG Ally launched over a year ago.

Source: The Verge