The Rings of Power season one is now available on Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV owners can watch the first season free until August 28th

Dean Daley
Aug 16, 202411:05 AM EDT 0 comments

Season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now available on Samsung TV Plus. Oddly, this is a partnership between Prime Video and Samsung, and you don’t need to subscribe to Prime Video to get access to this. You do, however, need a Samsung TV.

The show will be available for two weeks, ending on August 28th, which coincides with the first two episodes of season two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropping on the 29th on Prime Video.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, exploring the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of Sauron.

If you haven’t watched the show’s first season, you can purchase a Samsung TV or subscribe to Prime Video.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year. Prime Video is available on the web, iOS, Android, consoles, smart TVs and more.

