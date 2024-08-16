Virgin joins Koodo with its own $39/50GB 4G plan

Bell’s Virgin Plus has rushed to match Koodo’s $39/50GB plan.

Virgin updated its website Friday afternoon to remove its $44/50GB 4G plan and bump its $39/20GB 4G plan up to 50GB. That matches the $39/50GB plan Koodo launched Friday morning, though notably, Koodo’s plan requires signing up for autopay to get that price.

Virgin’s plan includes 4G data with speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming capped at 480p, unlimited Canada-wide and Canada-U.S. calling and international texting sent from Canada. Notably, the Canada-U.S. calling and international texting features aren’t offered by Koodo.

At the time of writing, Rogers’ Fido still had $39/20GB and $44/50GB plans. However, I suspect Fido won’t be far behind the others and will have its own $39/50GB plan soon.

As I wrote in my post about Koodo’s plan, the $39/50GB option is nice, but doesn’t really stack up to other offers available. Freedom Mobile has its $35/50GB 5G Canada/U.S./Mexico plan (after the $5 autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 18 months), while Public Mobile has $34/50GB 4G and $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. plans.

You can check out Virgin’s plan here.