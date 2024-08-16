fbpx
News

Virgin joins Koodo with its own $39/50GB 4G plan

Now we're just waiting for Fido to join the party

Jonathan Lamont
Aug 16, 20243:06 PM EDT 1 comment

Bell’s Virgin Plus has rushed to match Koodo’s $39/50GB plan.

Virgin updated its website Friday afternoon to remove its $44/50GB 4G plan and bump its $39/20GB 4G plan up to 50GB. That matches the $39/50GB plan Koodo launched Friday morning, though notably, Koodo’s plan requires signing up for autopay to get that price.

Virgin’s plan includes 4G data with speeds capped at 150Mbps, video streaming capped at 480p, unlimited Canada-wide and Canada-U.S. calling and international texting sent from Canada. Notably, the Canada-U.S. calling and international texting features aren’t offered by Koodo.

At the time of writing, Rogers’ Fido still had $39/20GB and $44/50GB plans. However, I suspect Fido won’t be far behind the others and will have its own $39/50GB plan soon.

As I wrote in my post about Koodo’s plan, the $39/50GB option is nice, but doesn’t really stack up to other offers available. Freedom Mobile has its $35/50GB 5G Canada/U.S./Mexico plan (after the $5 autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 18 months), while Public Mobile has $34/50GB 4G and $39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. plans.

You can check out Virgin’s plan here.

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

New Beats Studio Pros use Kim Kardashian’s specialty colours

News

The sequel to Fallout Shelter is finally out, in Canada at least

Deals

OnePlus ‘Back to School’ deals offer discounts on tons of products

News

Companies are all in on magnetic rings in Pixel 9 cases this year

Comments