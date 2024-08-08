Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Aug 1-7]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

Every week, MobileSyrup compiles the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you, allowing you to compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Ongoing deals:

Save up to over $900 on select Samsung Galaxy devices with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for only $11.25/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get an iPhone 14 for only $27.80/month, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $59/mo (Quebec only).

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $0 down, 0% APR, and only $10/month. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get 10GB for $29/month or 50GB for $35/month in Quebec. In other regions, get 20GB for $39/month or 50GB for $44/month including Canada-US calling. Available for new activations when you bring your own phone

Affordable phone plans for new Canadians. Plus, receive a bonus of 1000 long-distance minutes for calls to select countries when you sign up in-store.

Get a mobile plan and home internet plan starting at $80/mo. After a credit of $20/mo or more for 12 months (Ontario only)

Save with Member Benefits. Save up to $1200 per year on food, fashion, and entertainment.

Save up to 50% on stellar pre-loved phones.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan on Auto Payment Options (Excluding QC).

Get 10GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Can/US $85 prepaid plan or 25GB Bonus data with the Unlimited Canada-wide $40 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec)

Get 500MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

New Deals:

Get 50 GB for $35/month when you bring your own phone. When paired with an Internet plan, in Quebec.

Bonus: Existing Small Business Mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Fibe 500, and Gigabit Fibe 1.5 Internet plus Business Phone Bundles in Quebec, or with Business Fibe 50 and Fibe 300 Internet plus Business Phone Bundles in Ontario.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and save over $900 over a 2-year term with Bell SmartPay.

Student Bundle available in Ontario: Get Fibe 50 Internet and a mobile plan with 50 GB for only $79/mo, plus Crave Basic with Ads. Available in-store with a valid student ID.

Save up to 50% on a new Samsung Watch with the purchase of select Samsung phones in-store. Over 24 months with Bell SmartPay on an eligible 2-year plan.

Student special: Get an iPhone 15 Pro Max for $5/month when you trade in an iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB in-store. Over 2-year term with Bell SmartPay and Device Return Option.

Student special: 50GB for $44/month in QC or 100GB for $49/month in ON when you bring your own phone. Offer available in-store only.

Sale on: TCL 502, TCL 30 5G, TCL Flip, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, Sonim XP10 5G, XP3 Plus, XP5 Plus (with knobs) and XP5 Plus (without knobs).

Motorola Cell Phone deals: Motorola Razr+, G 5G, G Play & Edge (2024).

Ongoing deals:

Deals on Google Cell phones: Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a.

Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold6, Z Flip6, S23 FE, S23+, S23 Ultra, Z Fold5, A15, S22, S22 Ultra, XCover6 Pro, & A54 5G.

5G plans with unlimited talk, text, and tons of data starting from $55/mo when paired with an Internet plan in ON.

Save $60 when you buy online a new phone on an eligible 2-year plan, or bring your own.

Prepaid plans: Get bonus 2GB data/mo with $20/mo & $24/mo plans, or 5GB with $29/mo and above plans with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in QC.

Get 6 months of Apple Music when you buy an iPhone with Bell.

Prepaid Voice and Data plans: Get bonus 5GB data/mo with $30/mo, 25GB with $40/mo, 50GB with $50/mo, or 75GB with $60/mo plans, with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.

Get a credit up to $800 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of AppleTV+ when you buy an iPad with Bell.

Get bonus 250MB data/mo with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes Prepaid Voice plan with one of the Automatic monthly top-up options in ON.

Various phone accessories are on sale.

New deals:

Get a Google Pixel 8 for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest, and pay only $10/mo for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Get a credit of up to $950 towards a new device or your future bill when you trade in a pre-owned device.

Gift with purchase: Buy a Motorola Razr+ 2024 and get free Moto Buds+.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest, and pay only $35.83/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Ongoing deals:

Get 10GB for $29/month in Quebec or 50GB for $44/month (after 10GB bonus data, including Canada to US calls) in other regions. After Automatic Payments Discount and when you bring your own phone.

Save $70 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.

Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.

Get iPhone 15 at $0 down, 0% interest, and pay only $33.38 for 24 months with the Fido Payment Program and a Plus plan.

Finance a new phone and lower your monthly payments by up to 50% at 0% interest over 48 months with a Rogers credit card. No mobile contract required.

Get a 50GB mobile plan for as low as $39/month when paired with Rogers 5G Home Internet. Includes 5G Home Internet device. (Excluding QC)

Tablets at $0 down and 0% interest with financing on select plans starting at only $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

For a limited time, get 10 GB of bonus data per month when you buy an eligible iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 series device, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.

For a limited time, get a Trade-in Credit enhanced by $500 on a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Z Fold6 device when you bring back your old Samsung S, Z, or Note series device, or by $300 when you bring back any other eligible device.

Limited-time offer: iPhone 15 128 GB for only $10/month, plus 10 GB of bonus data per month, on selected Mobile plans and with the Take-back Credit. Other iPhones are also on special.

Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $75/month, or for $60/month when combined with an Internet plan.

Ongoing deals:

Keep your current phone and automatically receive a $15 discount each month on the All-Inclusive Canada 100 GB Mobile plan or a $10 discount on the All-Inclusive Canada 55GB and 65 GB plans.

Bring your own phone and receive an additional $5 off each month on your All-Inclusive Canada-France, All-Inclusive Canada-US, or Canada 25GB plan.

All-Inclusive Canada-France 45 GB and 60 GB plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.

Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. Get it for $70/month, or for $55/month when combined with an Internet plan.

Special offer for newcomers in Quebec: The All-Inclusive Canada 25 GB Mobile plan at $35/month, when combined with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.

Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.

Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 9 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Browse Videotron cell phone plans

New deals:

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $10/month with the Tab Plus. That’s $870 in device savings!

Exclusive Stream+ offer for existing customers: get Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime from just $15/month.

Promotion on the $25/mo, $29/mo, $35/mo, and $45/mo plans in QC, or the $30/mo and $49/mo plans in other regions. When you bring your own phone.

Get 10 GB for $29/month in Quebec or 20 GB for $39/month in other regions, plus pick a free perk (with auto-pay discount). Available to new customers who are bringing their own device.

Exclusive to certified pre-owned phones: iPhone 13 + 10 GB plan starting from $44/month in Quebec, or iPhone 13 + 20 GB plan starting from $54/month in other regions.

Save $5/month on select plans with Autopay Discount.

Ongoing deals:

Shop offers on – Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Z Flip6, S24, and iPhone 15 online and save the $60 connection fee.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 in credits.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals: Save $900 over 24 months on Motorola Razr+ 2024. Get it for $27.50/month for 24 months on a 5G mobile plan with financing. Plus, you also get the Moto Buds+ at no additional cost!

Add a line and save: Get a 100GB 5G mobile plan for $40/month in Quebec or a 50GB 5G mobile plan for $44/month in other regions, when you add a loved one to your account, after Automatic Payments Discount. Ongoing deals: Trade in an eligible device in-store and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for $0/month. For 24 months with financing and Save & Return when you bring back your device after 2 years with select plans.

Finance an eligible Samsung phone and get the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $5/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. Get the tablet plan for $0/month for 24 months when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/month for 24 months with financing on select plans. $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest.

Save big on Rogers Mobile plans when paired with a home service. As low as $35/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions (after Automatic Payments Discount when you bring your own device).

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $44/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions. Offer available for new activations when you bring your own device.

5G mobile plans start at $50/month ($35/month when paired with a home service) in Quebec, and $65/month ($55/month when paired with a home service) in other regions. When you bring your own phone and after Automatic Payments Discount.

Save $5/month on select plans with Automatic Payments Discount.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $44/month in Quebec and $45/month in other regions.

Ultimate Student Bundle: 5G Home Internet and a 50GB 5G mobile plan for $79/month. After Automatic Payments Discount and when you bring your own device. Valid student ID required. (Excluding Quebec)

Finance a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or a Galaxy Z Fold6 over 24 months and get the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 starting at $5/month for 24 months with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a watch plan for $0/mo when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for as low as $0/month for 24 months on financing with Save & Return (return the device within 2 years) when you trade in an eligible device in-store.

Save $70 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for only $5/mo when you trade in an eligible device in-store or, get it online for $20/month. For 24 months on select plans with financing and Save & Return.

Student plans starting from $44/month in Quebec or $49/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $44/month in Quebec and $55/month in other regions.

Save $5/month on the 5G Mobile 75GB plan in Quebec when you bring your own phone.

Get 5G Home Internet for $55/month, or $40/month when paired with a mobile service in Quebec. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.

Take advantage of the Save & Return device credit on eligible phones when you agree to return it within the 2-year term, on Rogers Infinite plans with financing.

Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year on eligible plans with the Rogers Mastercard.

The 5G Infinite Premium plan includes unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada, the US and Mexico.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Watch7 for $25/month. Save up to $878 upfront on the Galaxy S24 with select plans with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-it-Back. Plus, get the Galaxy Watch7 free in-store when you finance on a new 2-year term.

Save up to $900 upfront off iPhone 15. Get it for $22.54/month for 24 months on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-it-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $280 in bill credits.

Ongoing deals:

Stay connected with Galaxy Tab A9+ for $0 upfront and $12.08/month with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus share your mobile data with your new tablet for $0 when you finance on a 2-year term with an eligible plan.

Get the Motorola Razr+ for $0 upfront. Save $930 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop online and save $60.

Shop the latest deals on headphones, speakers, cases, and more for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, enjoy free shipping.

Save up to $850 upfront on the iPhone 15 series over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.

Save up to $1,275 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Save $975 upfront on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $300 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Get Netflix, Disney+ Standard, and Amazon Prime from just $20 per month with Stream+. Save up to 17% for 2 years.

Get the Google Pixel 8 for $10/month for 24 months on select plans with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, shop in-store and get a Pixel Watch2 free when you finance on a 2-year term.

Save $830 upfront off iPhone 15 Pro Max on select plans with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, save $60 when you shop online.

Enjoy 200GB of 5G+ nationwide data from $50/month in Quebec or 150GB from $60/month in other regions, with existing home services. Plus, redeem 2 years of Disney+ Standard free.

Save an extra $5 per month on select plans by setting up pre-authorized payments after checkout.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, share your data when you finance on a 2-year term.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $75 bill credit.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 and receive a $480 bonus when you trade in your existing device during checkout.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get the Galaxy Z Flip6 free for 24 months when you trade in an eligible device in-store.

Get the Google Pixel 7 family for $0 upfront. Get an additional $240 off with TELUS Easy Payment on select plans. Plus, trade in an eligible device and receive up to $100 in bill credits.

Save big with plans starting at $55 per month with 50GB of 5G data in Quebec or $65 per month with 75GB in other regions, when you bring your own device.

Receive unlimited nationwide calling and SMS for free for two years, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: BONUS365.

Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.

Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).

Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Browse Telus cell phone plan

New deals: For a limited time, subscribe to a 5G 45GB subscription plan for only $35/month in Quebec, or a 5G 50GB plan for only $36/month in other regions. With a $0 activation fee and $0 eSIM.

Promo on the $30/mo 4G plan in Quebec.

Promo on 5G plans: $35/mo and $50/mo plans in Quebec, or $36/mo and $50/mo plans in other regions.

For a limited time, subscribe to a 4G 10GB plan for only $30/month in Quebec or a 4G 15GB plan for only $30/month in other regions. Ongoing deals: For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM. Browse Public Mobile cell phone plans Ongoing deals: Get 10GB bonus data with $34/mo 4G plan as of your first anniversary date per month for 24 months in QC (2GB autopay bonus data)

Get 5 GB bonus data per month (500MB bonus data on autopay) as of your first anniversary date for 12 months with the $25/mo plan in QC.

Get 500MB bonus with autopay with $15/mo & $25/mo 3G Data, Talk & Text plans.

Get 2GB of bonus data with autopay with the $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G plans. Plus, get 10GB bonus data/month for 24 months as of your First Anniversary Date on the $34/mo plan. (QC only)

Get 2GB bonus with autopay with $34/mo, $40/mo & $50/mo 4G Data plans. Get 500MB bonus with $29/mo 4G plan. (Excluding QC). Browse Chatr cell phone plans New deals: Canada-U.S.-Mexico + Roam Beyond plans for use in 92 international destinations start at $45/month (with Digital Discount and $5 x 18 months credit).

5G Canada-U.S.-Mexico Data, Talk & Text mobile plans starting at only $5/month with Digital Discount.

Introducing Freedom Home Internet starting at $39/month (after $6/month credit for 12 months). Available to Freedom Mobile customers only in select markets.

Get an iPhone 14 for $15/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 75GB of 5G Data. Price includes Digital Discount and $5 x 18 months credit. 2-year term required.

Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for $20/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 75GB of 5G Data. Price includes Digital Discount and $5 x 18 months credit. 2-year term required.

Get Google Pixel 8 (128GB) for $10/month on a $45/month plan with 75GB of 5G data. Price includes Digital Discount and $5 x 18 months credit. 2-year term required.

Get an iPhone 15 (128GB) for $20/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 75GB of 5G Data. Price includes Digital Discount and $5 x 18 months credit. 2-year term required.

Back-to-school offer: Get 50GB of data to use in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico for only $35/month for 18 months with Digital Discount. Ongoing deals: Save the $45 connection fee when you activate online (100MB plan excluded).

Bring in your old device and you could save up to $500 on your next phone purchase.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/month plans, after Digital Discount. In-store only.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year. Browse Freedom Mobile cell phone plans New deals: Sale on: Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), Moto Edge (2022), Moto Edge (2023), G 5G, G Stylus 5G, G Power & G Pure.

Sale on: Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Z Flip6, Z Fold6, Z Flip4, S23 and S23 FE.

Get 10% off when you buy 1, 15% off when you buy 2, or 25% off when you buy 3 or more cases, screen protectors, charging accessories, or MagSafe accessories.

Student Wireless Deals: Save $20/month with a new activation or $10/month when you upgrade your device. Plus, for a limited time, get up to a $100 device discount and 20 GB bonus data. Use promo code: student24.

Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.

Save up to $200 when you purchase an iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Plus, get 3 months of free watch data and a $0 watch activation fee. Available in-store only.

Get 50% off Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds3 with purchase of an eligible device.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $20/month for 6 months on unlimited plans.

Switch to SaskTel or upgrade your device and get access to an exclusive 35 GB plan. Plus, save $5/month for 24 months.

Sale on: iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15 series. Ongoing deals: Sale on: TCL 30 5G, 30 XE 5G, 40 XE 5G, 50 XE NXTPAPER, and 20S.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Newcomers to Canada can get either 2 months of free Prepaid mobile service or a new phone with savings up to $780 on any postpaid mobile voice & data plan.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus.

infiNET 1 Gig for $99.95/mo for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Whole Home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months.

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories, or your early device upgrade fee, when you trade in your old device. Browse SaskTel cell phone plan percent New deals: Save $10/mo off Internet with Rollover Data mobile plans at $40/mo, $45/mo, and $55/mo, or the Canada-US Rollover Data plan at $65/mo.

Sale on Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, S23, S23 FE, Z Flip5, and Z Fold5; on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 series; and Moto Razr, G 5G, G 5G 2024, and G Power 2024.

Family Share Unlimited Data, Rollover Data, or Canada-US Rollover Data plans and save $5/mo on each additional line.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Z Fold6 and get Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for $29.99. Plus, get up to a $500 Trade-in bonus. Ongoing deals: Get an iPhone 15 for $22/month for 24 months with easyTab Flex.

Get a 75GB Unlimited Data Mobile plan and Internet bundle for $99/month, or choose a 90GB bundle for $109/month.

Get a $60 credit & free shipping when you buy a new mobile plan online.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring your own phone and enjoy great data plans.

Get the smartphone you want for $0 down with easyTab. Browse Eastlink cell phone plans

New deals:

For a limited time, SIM cards are $5 instead of the usual $15.

Ongoing deals:



For a limited time, activate your first plan using a friend’s referral code, and you’ll each receive a $40 referral bonus instead of the usual $25.

Save on your mobile plan. Save up to 60%, for 24 months, on any mobile plan when you buy a selected phone. (Quebec only Browse Fizz cell phone plans