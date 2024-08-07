Public ups price of 50GB 5G plan from $34 to $36

Telus-owned Public Mobile is back with another plan change. This time around, the wireless provider upped the price of one plan by $2/mo.

Spotted by iPhone in Canada, the small change brings Public’s 50GB 5G promo plan up from $34 to $36/mo. While not a huge increase, it’s another small hit to the value of the plan, which has already lost things like built-in Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data use (to get those features, you now have to go for a $39/mo plan).

The $2 price hike is the latest in a series of tweaks Public has made to its plans in recent weeks. Yesterday, MobileSyrup detailed how Public removed two 80GB plans in favour of a more expensive 60GB option.

Despite the various changes, the Public’s plans remain among the better options out there. For example, Koodo, Fido and Virgin offer $39/20GB 4G plans, while Freedom offers a $35/50GB 5G plan with Canada/U.S. (after a $5/mo autopay discount and a $5/mo bill credit that lasts 18 months).

You can check out Public’s plans here.

Header image credit: Public