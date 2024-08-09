Telus to bring fibre internet to Doig River, B.C.

Telus has made an agreement with Doig River First Nation and various levels of government to bring faster internet to hundreds more households in Northeastern B.C.

The telecom says the project will cost $19.2 million and will connect 60 homes in Doig River and hundreds more in 14 other counties that will also be connected to broadband internet. And soon after, hopefully, 5G. Telus says this fibre track will help lay the groundwork for its future 5G plans in the area.

Telus has worked to connect over 16,000 homes in over 90 Indigenous communities in B.C. to date, with more expected to come.

Doig Rover is nestled in the far northern remote areas of B.C. near the Alberta border. Roughly eight hours from Edmonton and 14 hours from Vancouver, this town is incredibly remote, but access to 5G should help people there participate more in the online economy.

“This project is much more than a technology installation – it is a beacon of future possibilities for our community, as we continue to develop our nation, empower our youth and connect with our elders, we see technology being required more and more. We need to be able to participate meaningfully in our culture, heritage and the opportunity that is ever present across the region. We are excited to see this project come to fruition as we work together towards a better tomorrow for our members,” said Doig River First Nation Chief, Trevor Makadahay in a Telus Press release.

Source: Telus