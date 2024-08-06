Public removes two 80GB plans, adds a 60GB plan that costs more

Over the weekend, Telus-owned Public Mobile removed several plans from its website and added one new, subpar option for customers.

Here are the current plans alongside relevant changes:

Removed: $39/80GB 5G

Removed: $44/80GB 5G Canada/U.S.

$34/50GB 5G ‘Promo’ (unchanged)

$34/15GB 5G Canada/U.S. (unchanged)

$39/50GB 5G Canada/U.S. (unchanged)

$50/60GB 5G ‘Promo’ (new)

$30/15GB 4G (unchanged)

$23/6GB 4G (unchanged)

$19/1GB 4G (unchanged)

While the changes overall are fairly small, Public did axe some decent offers and the new $50/60GB plan the provider added doesn’t really compare to what was lost.

Despite the changes, Public’s plans still come out ahead of most other wireless providers in Canada and are fairly comparable to Freedom’s offerings. For example, Freedom also has a $35/50GB 5G plan with Canada/U.S. (price includes a $5/mo autopay discount and a $5/mo credit for 18 months).

Meanwhile, Virgin, Fido and Koodo all have $39/20GB 4G plans (some of which require $5/mo autopay discounts), which are a far cry from the value on offer from Public.

You can check out Public’s plans here.