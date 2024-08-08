Bell has fastest 5G network in latest Opensignal report

Opensignal has released its 5G and mobile network experience reports for the April 1st to June 29th period with Bell winning maintain its lead in 5G download speeds.

The reports look at the 5G and overall network experience across Bell, Rogers and Telus. Highlights include Bell being the outright winner for download speeds and maintaining its lead in 5G download speeds. Bell and Telus also jointly won Opensignal’s 5G Games Experience category. There was positive news for Rogers too, with it scoring the best in 5G Video Experience and winning consistency categories.

Starting with the 5G report, Opensignal reported that Bell had the best 5G download speeds, clocking in with average speeds of 186.1Mbps. Telus landed in second at 164.8Mbps, followed by Rogers at 157.3Mbps. However, Rogers claimed the fastest 5G upload with average speeds of 30.1Mbps compared to Bell’s 22.8Mbps and Telus’ 21.7Mbps.

Moving to gaming, Opensignal’s games experience category tries to quantify the experience of playing real-time multiplayer games on mobile devices. It includes parameters like latency, jitter and packet loss across multiple genres of games, including Fortnite, Pro Evolution Soccer and Arena of Valor. Opensignal assigns a score out of 100 points. Bell and Telus jointly won with scores of 83.6 and 83.8, respectively. Rogers scored 81.3.

Similarly, Opensignal’s video experience category uses parameters like picture quality, video loading time and stall rate, and the perceived experience reported by real people to assign a score out of 100. Rogers claimed the top spot in 5G video experience with a score of 77.9, followed closely behind by Telus at 76.6 and Bell at 76.1.

Looking at 5G coverage, which Opensignal scores on a scale of 0-10, Bell and Telus jointly won with scores of 5.68, ahead of Rogers’ 3.9. However, Rogers won the 5G availability segment, which measures the percentage of time customers actually connect to 5G. Rogers customers connected 11.2 percent, compared to 10.6 for Bell and 10.3 for Telus.

Bell’s network scored best for speed while Rogers took top spot for consistency

Opensignal’s mobile network experience report uses the same metrics but looks at the overall network beyond just 5G. Once again, Bell scored highest on download speeds (72.6Mbps to Telus’ 71.2 and Rogers’ 61.5), while Rogers scored best on upload speed (12Mbps to Telus’ 10.2 and Bell’s 10.1). Bell and Telus jointly won for the games experience, while Rogers beat the others for the video experience.

Moving on to coverage experience, Bell and Telus jointly won with scores of 9.39/10, while Rogers trailed with a 7.84. Bell and Rogers won for availability, but not by much — the two carriers had 99.3 percent availability compared to Telus’ 99.2 percent.

Opensignal’s network experience report also measures how consistent the network’s quality is and how reliable it is, measures we don’t get for the 5G-specific report. Consistent quality measures whether a network is sufficient to support common mobile application requirements in a way that’s good enough for people to maintain or complete tasks on their devices. Rogers scored best on consistent quality, with 79.6 percent of all tests passing Opensignal’s consistent quality requirements. Bell scored 76.7, and Telus 75.6.

Finally, we have the reliability experience, which measures users’ ability to connect and complete basic tasks on a network. Opensignal scores this on a 100-1,000 point scale. Rogers scored highest with 909 points compared to 885 for Telus and 883 for Bell.

You can find the full 5G experience report here and the mobile network report here, including detailed regional breakdowns for both.