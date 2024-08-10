fbpx
Resources

Where to stream the Alien movies in Canada before Alien: Romulus

In space, no one can hear you stream

Bradly Shankar
Aug 10, 20242:28 PM EDT 2 comments
Alien 1979

Alien is back.

On August 16th, the long-running sci-fi horror series’ latest entry, Alien: Romulus, will open in theatres worldwide. So far, the reaction from those who have seen it early has been overwhelmingly positive.

Directed by Fede Álvarez (2013’s Evil Dead), Romulus follows a group of young space colonists on a derelict space station as they encounter the Xenomorph in between the events of Alien and Aliens. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything) and Aileen Wu (Skin).

While Romulus is a standalone entry in the Alien series, you might still want to revisit the other movies. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up where you can stream all six Alien films in Canada.

And for good measure, here’s where you can stream the two Alien and Predator crossover movies:

  • Alien vs. Predator (2004) — Disney+
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) — Disney+

Do you prefer Alien or Aliens? Where do you stand on the much-maligned Alien 3? Are you excited to see Alien: Romulus? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Fox

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

