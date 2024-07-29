Apple Intelligence arrives in iOS 18.1 beta, unavailable in Canada

Apple’s elusive AI features are on the horizon with today’s iOS 18 developer beta, but only a handful of Apple Intelligence features are available in the first beta. Sadly for us Canadians, testing these features means more than just changing Siri’s language.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple’s AI writing tools, AI organization in Mail, Siri and more are in the first beta. However, the image generation playground and custom emojis are still unavailable.

Once you get iOS 18.1, you won’t be guaranteed to use Apple Intelligence, especially for Canadians.

For starters, you need to change your iPhone (or iPad) region to the USA, which you can only do if you have no active Apple subscriptions. I, for one, had an Apple Fitness+ subscription, and it’s not slated to end until November 1st, meaning I don’t get to play with the fun new features until that runs out. Even if I cancel it, I can’t region swap until it runs out of the remaining time I paid for.

Once the update is downloaded, you’ll see the new Apple Intelligence section in settings, and if you’ve region-swapped your phone, you can join the waitlist. Once you’ve gained access, you’ll get a notification.

Usually, Canada is in the second or third wave of countries whenever Apple globalizes a U.S. feature. There’s no real way to know when Apple Intelligence might come to Canada, but since the feature is on track to have a late start in the USA, I expect it won’t make it here until at least WWDC next year or maybe even iOS 19 in the fall of 2025.

New tools

The below tools are coming in iOS 18.1, but won’t be available in Canada due to the region locking of Apple Intelligence.

Siri 2.0

New look with glowing edges.

Use text or voice to interact with the digital assistant.

Siri gets a tech support upgrade and can help users with questions about their own iPhones, iPads, Macs, etc.

Siri holds onto context between queries and understands if you fumble a word by accident.

AI-powered Mail app

AI sorted emails by priority.

AI summaries instead of seeing the first line of an email in your inbox.

Smart AI replies for quick responses and identifying questions sent to you.

Writing with AI

New tools will pop up when you enter a text box that will help you proofread, edit and summarize your text.

Reduce interruptions

You can use a new Focus mode that uses AI to surface notifications that it thinks you need and nothing else.

Others