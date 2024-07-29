fbpx
The Xbox 360 store is officially dead

Goodbye, sweet prince 🫡

Bradly Shankar
Jul 29, 20241:43 PM EDT 1 comment
Xbox 360 games

After nearly two decades, the digital Xbox 360 store has been taken offline. Microsoft first announced the July 29th shutdown date last August and has been running various sales in the following months.

With the seventh-gen console’s digital storefront now offline, you’ll be unable to buy games, add-ons and other content. Additionally, the Microsoft Movies & TV app on Xbox 360 will also shut down at this time.

It should be noted, however, that any titles you’ve purchased will remain accessible to you, even if you need to redownload them. On top of that, a selection of Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will continue to be offered through backwards compatibility.

Still, this marks the end of an era. Although the 360 itself has been discontinued since April 2016, it originally launched in November 2005, meaning that this is the conclusion, of sorts, of a nearly 20-year saga. To that end, Xbox fans have taken to social media to eulogize the 360 and share some of their favourite games and memories from the system.

What were your favourite 360 games? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Xbox

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

