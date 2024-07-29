The Xbox 360 store is officially dead

After nearly two decades, the digital Xbox 360 store has been taken offline. Microsoft first announced the July 29th shutdown date last August and has been running various sales in the following months.

It appears the Xbox 360 Store has officially shut down https://t.co/Hb3sd16Yi4 pic.twitter.com/AA1tByO4N4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 29, 2024

With the seventh-gen console’s digital storefront now offline, you’ll be unable to buy games, add-ons and other content. Additionally, the Microsoft Movies & TV app on Xbox 360 will also shut down at this time.

It should be noted, however, that any titles you’ve purchased will remain accessible to you, even if you need to redownload them. On top of that, a selection of Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will continue to be offered through backwards compatibility.

Still, this marks the end of an era. Although the 360 itself has been discontinued since April 2016, it originally launched in November 2005, meaning that this is the conclusion, of sorts, of a nearly 20-year saga. To that end, Xbox fans have taken to social media to eulogize the 360 and share some of their favourite games and memories from the system.

Almost 19 years on, all good things must come to an end. We are in the final 24 hours (or so) of the Xbox 360 Marketplace. It was my pleasure sharing all the thousands of marketplace sales and updates I’ve given over the years. Thank for having fun, playing fair and filing… — Larry Hryb, Gamer Emeritus 📱⌨️🖱️🎮 (@majornelson) July 28, 2024

This is the final weekend for the Xbox 360 Marketplace. If you don’t purchase in these last 2 days, you’ll lose your chance forever. End of an era to my favourite system of the 7th Generation. pic.twitter.com/tqZo06NFXx — Clement (@ClementJ64) July 27, 2024

RIP Xbox 360. Thank you for all the amazing memories. pic.twitter.com/shW5C1zYXh — Danny Peña (@godfree) July 29, 2024

Xbox 360 Store – We Salute You 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Nt21kl7A9T — Retro Gamer Art (@RetroGamerArt) July 28, 2024

Image credit: Xbox