How to test out Apple Intelligence in Canada

It seems like I was wrong yesterday when I was searching for a way to get Apple Intelligence in Canada. You can switch your iPhone’s region quite easily, which allows Canadians to get Apple Intelligence on their iPhone 15 Pro devices, M-series iPads and Macs.

Before you region switch, you must ensure you’ve signed up for Apple’s Developer Beta program. Once you’ve done this, you can go into your iPhone’s Settings app and update it to iOS 18.1. That said, we don’t recommend doing this on your main phone since it will likely still have a few bugs to work out at this stage in the beta process.

Once you’re on iOS 18.1, open the Settings app again and navigate to the ‘General’ section. From there, scroll down until you see ‘Language & Region.’ In that section, set your region to the United States. Once you do that, you can navigate back to the main Settings page and choose the Apple Intelligence & Siri heading. In there, make sure your Siri language is set to United States English, then tap on join the waitlist, and you should be allowed in shortly after that.

Once you’ve been granted access, you’ll see the new Siri interface, Apple Intelligence Writing Tools, a new memory-making tool in Photos and more. This also includes AI summaries in Safari, call transcriptions and a new Priority notification Focus mode. Highly anticipated features like Genmoji and the AI Image Playground are not a part of this first beta.