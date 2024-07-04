fbpx
Walmart Canada is offering almost $900 off the iPhone 13 Mini

The deal is part of the retailer's 'Big Save' event, which also offers discounts on the Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch games, laptops and more

Bradly Shankar
Jul 4, 20248:07 AM EDT 2 comments
iPhone 13 Mini

For a limited time, the iPhone 13 mini will be available for $499 at Walmart Canada — an $860 drop from its regular $1,359 price tag.

While the phone is a little under three years old, this is still a pretty low-cost way to get an unlocked and relatively modern iPhone. (At least it’s not considered “vintage” like 2017’s iPhone X!) Note that the deal only applies to the 512GB model and it’s exclusive to Walmart.ca.

The deal is part of Walmart Canada’s ‘Big Save’ promotion, which runs from July 4th to 10th. Other notable tech deals include:

Walmart’s full ‘Big Save’ flyer can be found here.

Via: RedFlagDeals — 22GDealdone

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

