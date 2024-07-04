Walmart Canada is offering almost $900 off the iPhone 13 Mini

For a limited time, the iPhone 13 mini will be available for $499 at Walmart Canada — an $860 drop from its regular $1,359 price tag.

While the phone is a little under three years old, this is still a pretty low-cost way to get an unlocked and relatively modern iPhone. (At least it’s not considered “vintage” like 2017’s iPhone X!) Note that the deal only applies to the 512GB model and it’s exclusive to Walmart.ca.

The deal is part of Walmart Canada’s ‘Big Save’ promotion, which runs from July 4th to 10th. Other notable tech deals include:

Walmart’s full ‘Big Save’ flyer can be found here.

Via: RedFlagDeals — 22GDealdone