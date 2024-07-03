Boston Pizza adds the Nintendo Switch to its menu

Nintendo of Canada and Boston Pizza are partnering up again for a slew of video game centric promotions.

The strangest element of this crossover will only happen at select Boston Pizza locations in Ontario, B.C., Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec. On Sundays in September, some of these stores will allow patrons to order a Nintendo Switch from the menu that they can use while in the restaurant. The Boston Pizza press release doesn’t mention anything beyond the fact that this console will come pre-loaded with Mario games. I’d expect Mario Kart, Mario Party and maybe the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

At all Boston Pizza locations, there will be a new kids menu item featuring a pepperoni and mushroom pizza to celebrate Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom. Some locations will also have a draw that people can enter to win a Switch prize pack or some Nintendo merch.

Source: Boston Pizza