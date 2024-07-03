fbpx
News

Boston Pizza adds the Nintendo Switch to its menu

There is also a new pepperoni and mushroom pizza

Brad Bennett
Jul 3, 20247:04 PM EDT 0 comments

Nintendo of Canada and Boston Pizza are partnering up again for a slew of video game centric promotions.

The strangest element of this crossover will only happen at select Boston Pizza locations in Ontario, B.C., Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec. On Sundays in September, some of these stores will allow patrons to order a Nintendo Switch from the menu that they can use while in the restaurant. The Boston Pizza press release doesn’t mention anything beyond the fact that this console will come pre-loaded with Mario games. I’d expect Mario Kart, Mario Party and maybe the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

At all Boston Pizza locations, there will be a new kids menu item featuring a pepperoni and mushroom pizza to celebrate Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom. Some locations will also have a draw that people can enter to win a Switch prize pack or some Nintendo merch.

Source: Boston Pizza

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

News

CMF by Nothing teases Phone 1 alongside July 8 launch date

News

AI caused Google’s greenhouse gas emissions to jump 50 percent in five years

News

Pink Pixel 9 surfaces again in new video, this time it’s powered on

Gaming

Nintendo says it has no plans to use generative AI in its games

Comments