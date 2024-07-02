iPhone X and original AirPods are now ‘Vintage’ Apple products

The time has come for Apple to move perhaps its most iconic phone into its ‘Vintage’ designation.

Apple moves products into its vintage designation after they’ve been off store shelves for more than five years but less than seven. This designation lets people know that the phone is almost out of support. After seven years, these devices will move to the ‘Obsolete’ category, which means Apple will no longer supply repair shops with parts for them.

The iPhone X came out in September of 2017 and was Apple’s first all-screen phone and its first iPhone with an OLED display. Since then, all iPhones except for the SE models have adopted the larger design that was pioneered by the iPhone X. If you have an iPhone X, don’t fret; you’ll still be able to get official replacement parts for two years and generally, Apple is pretty good about pushing out security updates to older phones. For example, the iPhone 6s got a security update in March 2024.

What’s more surprising is that the first version of Apple’s AirPods are also getting the Vintage label. While I didn’t buy AirPods when they came out, I did get a pair of BeatsX, which also featured the Apple W1 chip, and they stopped working a few years ago. If you’re still using a pair of Gen 1 AirPods (how do they still hold a charge?), don’t worry. They’ll continue to work and Apple will continue to help fix then if they break for at least two more years.

The first HomePod was announced in 2017, but it hit store shelved in early 2018, and it’s also moving to the Vintage designation.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors