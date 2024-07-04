Nintendo Switch Online gets seven more NES games

Nintendo has added seven more NES games to its Nintendo Switch Online service.

The highlight is Donkey Kong Jr. Math, an educational title featuring everyone’s favourite gorilla. The full list of new Switch Online titles is as follows:

Cobra Triangle — 1989 vehicular action game

Donkey Kong Jr. Math — 1986 educational platformer

Golf — 1990 sports game

Mach Rider — 1985 vehicular combat game

The Mystery of Atlantis — 1986 side-scrolling adventure

Solar Jetman — 1990 multidirectional shooter

Urban Champion — 1986 fighter

All seven games are now available on Nintendo Switch Online.

A base Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which includes NES games, is priced at $4.99/month or $24.99/year. The $63.99/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership is required for N64 games.

Image credit: Nintendo