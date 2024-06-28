Bell, Freedom impacted by roaming outage

Some Canadian carriers are reportedly dealing with roaming outages caused by third-party network service providers.

So far, Bell has confirmed an issue via its support account on Twitter/X. MobileSyrup also learned that Freedom is impacted, though it’s not clear if Bell and Freedom’s issues stem from the same source. Also of note, several U.S. carriers are having roaming issues.

Some wireless customers using their service outside of Canada may experience service problems due to an issue impacting several wireless providers across the world. We are working with our partners to restore service as soon as possible. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) June 26, 2024

In a series of tweets, Bell outlined that some customers using services outside of Canada “may experience service problems due to an issue impacting several wireless providers across the world.” Bell says it’s working with partners to restore service, with the latest update on June 28th saying it was “making progress in the resolution.”

Meanwhile, MobileSyrup learned that Freedom Mobile customers may experience intermittent LTE data connectivity issues when roaming on partner networks. However, this includes both international and domestic roaming, which means Freedom customers in Canada may be impacted if they leave Freedom’s coverage area.

Freedom is working on a resolution with its partners but doesn’t yet have a timeline for when the problem will be resolved.