Reminder: Your Bell internet bill is going up on July 1

Earlier this year, MobileSyrup reported that Bell would increase the cost of Fibe internet for some customers starting on July 1st. (Yup, happy Canada Day to you too!)

Bell placed a notice about the incoming price hike in customers’ bills as far back as April. If you haven’t scrutinized your Bell bill recently, now would be a great time to read through it and see if you’re one of the impacted customers. My Bell bill included the following details about the incoming price hike:

“As of July 1, 2024, the monthly rate of your Internet service(s) will increase by $5 each. Your current pricing is reflected on this bill. If you have any questions, would like to cancel or modify your services, or to receive at no cost an updated agreement reflecting this change, please call us at 1 866 310-BELL (2355).”

Those of you who are getting dinged by the price increase, now would also be a great time to call Bell or, better yet, find a better internet offer elsewhere and cancel your Bell service. This isn’t even the first price hike from Bell this year, with Bell and Virgin mobile customers hit with a $4-$6/mo price increase back in February.

Meanwhile, Bell CEO Mirko Bibic claims Bell prices are “declining significantly.” Yea, sure bud.