News

Eastlink continues New Brunswick expansion with service, store in Tracadie

Eastlink says it's on track to complete its expansion in the coming months

Jonathan Lamont
Jun 27, 202411:15 AM EDT 0 comments

Eastlink announced the launch of its mobile service and the opening of a new store in Tracadie, New Brunswick. The move is part of an ongoing investment to expand into northern New Brunswick.

In a press release from Eastlink, VP of engineering and CTO Steve Irvine confirmed the company was on track to complete its expansion in the area in the coming months. Specifically, Eastlink is finalizing sites between Miramichi and Tracadie with antenna installations and other supportive equipment.

Eastlink says it invested over $450 million since its launch in 2013 to grow mobile service into more Canadian communities, including Moncton, Shediac, Sussex, Saint John, Fredericton, Miramichi, Bathurst and now Tracadie.

