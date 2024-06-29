You can save up to $30 on Super Mario RPG in Canada right now

Canadians can now get a decent discount on one of Nintendo’s most beloved games.

From June 28th to July 4th, last year’s acclaimed Super Mario RPG will be on sale for $54.99 (regularly $79.99) at GameStop Canada. Nintendo games often don’t drop in price much, if at all, so $25 off for a first-party Switch game that was released in November is pretty solid.

That deal just started, but a better deal at The Source is about to end on June 30th: Super Mario RPG for $49.99. Otherwise, the game is regular price at Best Buy, $64.99 on Amazon and $69.99 at Walmart.

It’s worth noting that another Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, was just released on the Switch last month. What’s more, a brand-new Mario RPG called Mario & Luigi: Brothership will land on the Switch on November 7th.

Image credit: Nintendo