fbpx
Gaming

You can save up to $30 on Super Mario RPG in Canada right now

The Nintendo game has been out for less than a year, so this is a particularly solid deal

Bradly Shankar
Jun 29, 20242:31 PM EDT 0 comments
Super Mario RPG header

Canadians can now get a decent discount on one of Nintendo’s most beloved games.

From June 28th to July 4th, last year’s acclaimed Super Mario RPG will be on sale for $54.99 (regularly $79.99) at GameStop Canada. Nintendo games often don’t drop in price much, if at all, so $25 off for a first-party Switch game that was released in November is pretty solid.

That deal just started, but a better deal at The Source is about to end on June 30th: Super Mario RPG for $49.99. Otherwise, the game is regular price at Best Buy, $64.99 on Amazon and $69.99 at Walmart.

It’s worth noting that another Mario RPG, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, was just released on the Switch last month. What’s more, a brand-new Mario RPG called Mario & Luigi: Brothership will land on the Switch on November 7th.

Image credit: Nintendo

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

The majority of Gameloft Toronto has been laid off

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Amazon Fire TV

Gaming

Xbox to delist Forza Horizon 4 from digital stores in December

Gaming

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in July 2024

Comments