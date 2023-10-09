Google Pixel is nearly 40 million units shipped since 2016

Now that the Google Pixel 8 series is launching, Google is readying itself to hit a substantial milestone. New reports indicate that Google has reached 37.9 million total Pixel devices shipped.

The new figure accounts for all Pixel-branded smartphones shipped since launch in 2016. Over seven years, Google has been steadily proving itself to be a competitor against the likes of Apple, Samsung, and other major brands.

. @Google is about to announce the #GooglePixel8 Series, another important group of devices for its portfolio. Sales have been growing double digits in the last years, with total sales reaching nearly 40 million units since its launch in 2016 #TeamPixel #GooglePixel… pic.twitter.com/bq9Axozzqp — Francisco Jeronimo (@fjeronimo) October 4, 2023

The Google Pixel launched with a lukewarm response, taking years to build a substantial user base. By 2018, Google saw the Pixel series achieve four million units shipped. The year following, Google saw increased numbers, shipping 7.2 million. As pointed out by IDC VP Francisco Jeronimo, Google took many years to reach double digits. Last year, total shipments rose to 27.6 million, as Google neared the launch of Pixel 7.

With all this said, Google is seemingly close to shipping 10 million units within the past 12 months. This would align with reports that Google was the only smartphone brand that grew in North America in Q2 2023. While Apple and Samsung dropped in sales, Google reached 59 percent growth.

With that said, Google is still leagues behind Apple when it comes to annual shipments. For 2022, Apple reportedly shipped 224.7 million units. The Cupertino company has been consistently hitting over 200 million units each year since the advent of the pandemic in 2020.

Source: @fjeronimo Via: 9to5Google