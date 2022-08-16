What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late August 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of August, with notable titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising and Midnight Fight Express included in the batch.

See below for the full list of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 23rd

Exapunks (PC) – August 25th

Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition (Console and PC) – August 25th

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30th

Immortality (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – August 30th

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 30th

Tinykin (Console and PC) – August 30th

Meanwhile, the following 16 games have received Xbox Touch Controls on mobile:

Chorus

Coffee Talk

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age Origins

Floppy Knights

Matchpoint

MLB The Show 22

My Friend Peppa Pig

Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Skate

Star Wars: Squadrons

Super Mega Baseball 3

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Turbo Golf Racing

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Here are the titles leaving Game Pass on August 31st:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Find out what titles came to the service in early August here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox