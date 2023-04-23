Here are the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and iPhone 15 Pro leaks from this week

With I/O around the corner, Google’s Pixel slate of upcoming devices has leaked extensively over the past week.

Below is a collection of all of this week’s reports and rumours surrounding the smartphone and tablet world.

Google

Let’s start with the biggest news first. The Pixel Fold’s potential specs have surfaced online. The leak indicates that the Fold will sport 12GB of RAM, a Tensor G2 chip with the Titan M2 security chip. As for dimensions, the handset will allegedly feature an outer 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 2092 x 1080 pixel resolution. The inner, foldable display sits at 7.6 inches with ultra-thin glass protected by plastic.

The leak also suggests the handset features a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, as well as a selfie camera with a 9.5-megapixel sensor.

Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

Another leak detailed the potential launch and availability dates of the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet. Leaker Jon Prosser says the Fold will be announced on May 10th, and pre-orders open from Google the same day. However, the rumour suggests the Fold won’t have carrier pre-orders until May 30th and will launch on June 27th. The leaker indicates the handset will cost $1,799 USD (about $2,411.72 CAD).

The Pixel 7a will also come in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Snow,’ and ‘Sea (light blue),’ and the Google Store will have an exclusive ‘Coral’ variant. The handset will be available to purchase on May 10th. The Pixel Tablet will launch with Tensor G2, Android 13, with 8GB of RAM. It will also sport two storage configurations.

Google Pixel Tablet: 128 or 256GB, "Porcelain" or "Haze", pricing looks like 600-650 Euros. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 19, 2023

While not part of this leak, another rumour suggested that the Pixel Tablet will come in 256GB and 128GB storage variants. This leak indicated that the tablet will cost around €600 (aproximately $880 CAD) to €650 (roughly $960 CAD).

The Pixel 7a is expected to arrive at retail stores within the next 14 days, according to another recent leak. However, there are no signs of the Pixel Fold (which corroborates the earlier leak of a June launch).

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023. No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?). And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 16, 2023

The Pixel Fold will reportedly have the “most durable hinge on a foldable.” CNBC also reports that Google will announce the Fold at I/O 2023 on May 10th. The publication goes on to detail the specifications of the Pixel Fold. The foldable has water resistance, a 5.8-inch external screen and will open like a book to reveal a 7.6-inch display like the Z Fold 4. The Pixel Fold will also weigh about 10oz (about 283.5g) and will have a larger battery than the Z Fold 4, which Google says will last 24 hours.

The Pixel 7a might see a $50 price increase over the Pixel 6a in the U.S., though it’s unclear how much the Pixel 7a will cost in Canada.

Apple

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will reportedly feature frosted glass similar to the Pro models, according to a Weibo user. The frosted glass would make the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus look more similar to the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro is to continue with the Action button, according to a leak from this past week.

Furthermore, within the camera app, the action button (formally; mute switch) will replace the volume up button for taking a photo. Action button use in Camera: – Light press: auto-focuses the camera – Hard press: captures photo – Hard, Long-hold press: captures/records video — 941 (@analyst941) April 16, 2023

The leaker indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button is going ahead as planned, despite other rumours.

Alongside all these details, the leaker indicates the Action button will be force-sensitive, similar to 3D touch, so it can understand if you’re tapping it, pressing it lightly or hard.

Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks)