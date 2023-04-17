Google’s Pixel 7a might release in May close to Google I/O

Google’s Pixel 6a and 5a were both released in the third quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Pixel 6a released in July of last year, while the Pixel 5a dropped in August of 2021.

However, the upcoming Pixel 7a will likely release in the current (second) quarter, deviating from Google’s original timeline.

According to leaker @_snoopytech_, the Pixel 7a could release around Google I/O, which is scheduled for May 10th, 2023.

Pixel 7a is set to arrive at retail-stores within the next 14 days, so ready to launch @Google #IO2023. No new signs of the Pixel Fold (yet?). And no, there is no “Jade” colour of the Pixel 7a, different to recent reports. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 16, 2023

SnoopyTech said that the Pixel 7A is “set to arrive at retail-stores” within the next two weeks, which might indicate a reveal/release at or around Google I/O.

A previous leak suggested the Pixel 7a will launch alongside the upcoming Pixel Fold in mid-June. However, SnoopyTech’s tweet indicates that there’s no sign of Pixel Fold units headed to retail stores at this point.

Additionally, SnoopyTech added that there is no fourth ‘Jade’ colour of the Pixel 7a, as was previously hinted at, and colour options will be limited to ‘Black,’ ‘White’ and ‘Blue.’

From what we know so far, the Pixel 7a is expected to look very similar to its predecessor and the Pixel 7, borrowing the metal camera visor design that differentiated the Pixel 7 series from the Pixel 6 series. The phone will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, reportedly with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will run on Google’s Tensor G2 chip, just like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and sport 5W wireless charging.

The Pixel 6a sells for $599 in Canada, and the 7a will likely cost roughly the same price.

Source: @_snoopytech_ Via 9to5Google