Have you heard about Spotify’s new AI DJ yet?

Through the power of AI, users on Spotify now have access to their own personalized DJ that will play them a curated selection of tracks based on users listening history.

The AI guide rolled out by the music streaming service sorts through the user’s latest music and looks back at older favourites to best deliver a stream of songs picked specifically for them. Users can even provide feedback, which the DJ will use to change and refreshen the song list.

To prevent itself from feeling lifeless, the virtual DJ also features commentary, giving listeners in-depth reasoning as to why the songs being played were chosen, what’s coming up next, and overall artist and track information.

If listeners don’t like what’s being played, they can hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to have the AI model play another track or switch up the genre entirely.

The AI DJ launched to premium Spotify members on February 22nd, 2023, and users have since praised its accuracy and personal charm.

Kinda obsessed with the new Spotify DJ feature — isaiah (@ivincentkeithr) April 12, 2023

guys… i have a confession… the spotify ai dj thing is kinda awesome — billy ! (@billyexcpoint) March 2, 2023

who needs friends when you got the spotify ai DJ — privatejelly (@privatejelly1) April 17, 2023

Spotify uses a blend of personalization technology and OpenAI technology to provide a personal listening experience to every user. The feature sounds pretty fluid, with the company getting Xavier “X” Jernigan’s voice to be the first model for the DJ. Spotify says it will continue to “iterate and innovate,” meaning more voices could be possible in the future.

The AI DJ is available on both iOS and Android versions of the app. Those who want to test out the DJ for themselves can do so by:

Head to your Music Feed on Home in the Spotify mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Tap Play on the DJ card. Let Spotify do the rest! The DJ will serve a lineup of music alongside short commentary on the songs and artists picked just for you. Not feeling the vibe? Just hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to be taken to a different genre, artist, or mood.

Be warned, however, as the AI DJ knows exactly what you’ve listened to. Don’t be startled if guilty pleasures like the Mama Mia soundtrack come through your speakers, even if you listened to it years ago.

Spotify Premium subscriptions are available for $9.99 CAD per month, and new users can get three months free until July 21, 2023. You can sign up here.

