Google Pixel Tablet rumoured to cost €600-€650

The Google Pixel Tablet has been leaked a lot in the past few weeks, and we’re now seeing another rumour from the reliable leaker Roland Quandt.

Google Pixel Tablet: 128 or 256GB, "Porcelain" or "Haze", pricing looks like 600-650 Euros. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 19, 2023

While 9to5Google was previously able to leak that there will be two storage configurations, they were unable to say what those configurations are. Quandt has revealed that the Pixel Tablet will come in 128GB and 256GB variants. Quandt has also unveiled that the Pixel Tablet will cost around €600 (roughly $880 CAD) to €650 (roughly $960 CAD), which is pretty expensive for a tablet, but likely this means that it comes with its dock.

However, it’s worth noting that the iPad in Europe costs €580 (roughly $860 CAD), so it’s possible that Google is trying to match up with its competition.

A leak on Amazon showed the tablet’s dock retailing at $120, but considering it wasn’t from Google itself, it’s hard to say that’ll be the cost of the dock.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to launch alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a on May 10th at Google I/O. Other rumours about the Pixel Tablet indicate that the device will feature 8GB of RAM, Tensor G2 and more.

Source: Roland Quandt