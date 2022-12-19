Walmart has revealed its Boxing Week deals ahead of time

Walmart Canada has released a flyer that offers an early sneak peek of its upcoming Boxing Week sale starting in stores on December 22nd and online on December 21st at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Check out some of the deals from the flyer below:

Apple iPad (9th Generation) WiFi 64GB: $379 (regularly $449)

Onn. 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $228 (regularly $328)

Philips 50-inch 4K UHD LED Android TV: $398 (regularly $518)

Onn.65-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV: $498 (regularly $598)

Keurig K-Compact single-serve coffee maker: $88 (regularly $139.97)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149 (regularly $179)

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Available for $109

Acer 15.6-inch Aspire 3 Laptop: $449.98 (regularly $599.98)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): Available for $34

Google Nest Hub 2nd generation: Available for 64.98

Select video games: $49.96 (regularly $89.96)

Xbox Series X Wireless Controller: $59.96 (regularly $74.96)

Playstation 5 DualSense wireless controller: $69.96 (regularly $94.96)

XRocker Play 2.0 Wired Floor Rocker Gaming Chair: $79.97 (regularly $99.97)

Canon Pixma TS3420 All-in-One Printer: $49.98 (regularly $89.98)

SodaStream Genesis Sparking Water Maker: $58.88 (regularly $99.98)

Philips B5106 2.0 channel Soundbar Speaker: $58 (regularly $98)

Curtis Proscan Portable DVD Player: $98 (regularly $128)

Philips 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar Speaker: $98 (regularly $148)

RCA Curtis 720P Home Theatre Projector: $98 (regularly $128)

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.98 (regularly $68.98)

Google Nest Cam Indoor – Wired: $89.98 (regularly $129.98)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $309.98 (regularly $429.98)

Asus 15.6-inch Full IPS VivoBook Thin & Light Laptop: $529.98 (regularly $799.98)

Asus 14-inch FHD flip chromebook C433 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop: $299.98 (regularly $629.98)

MSI Crosshair 15 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop: $1,699 (regularly $2,449)

Seagate 2TB PlayStation Gaming Hard Drive: $92.98 (regularly $119.98)

HP DeskJet 4132e All-in-One Printer: $114.98 (regularly $149.98)

It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals in stores on December 22nd and online on December 21st at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The deals mentioned above end on December 28th.

Check out the Walmart Boxing Week flyer here. You can find all of the top Boxing Week deals at Canadian retailers here.